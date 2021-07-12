Dhaka to host World Peace Conference Dec 4-5: FM

Bangladesh will host a two-day world peace conference on December 4-5, marking the ongoing birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of independence.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen shared the update while talking to a small group of journalists on Monday.

"We want to do it in-person. We hope there'll be an improvement in the Covid situation by this time. Initially, we thought it would be hosted in November," he said, adding that the government is planning to introduce the Bangabandhu Peace Award during the conference.

Dr Momen said the world peace conference will be organised with the participation of progressive personalities and intellectuals who are promoting peace in the world.

On the vaccine issue, the Foreign Minister said vaccine doses will come but the health ministry knows about the time and its exact quantity.

He said Japan, being a big friend of Bangladesh, will also send vaccine doses under the Covax facility while China says they have no problem providing vaccines.

The Foreign Minister expressed displeasure as people are not following health guidelines and the infection rate is on the rise. "There's no alternative to maintaining health guidelines."