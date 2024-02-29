Dhaka highlights importance of regional cooperation for shared peace, prosperity

29 February, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 09:50 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has emphasised regional cooperation for shared peace and prosperity and said all countries in South Asia should work together to fight against poverty and underdevelopment.

He noted that Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan can work together to address the challenges to be faced after graduation from LDC status.

Foreign Secretary Masud was speaking at the three-day Asia Economic Dialogue 2024 that began in Pune, India on Thursday.

Asia Economic Dialogue (AED) is the flagship geo-economics conference of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India, hosted by the Pune International Centre (PIC).

PIC is an independent think tank which deliberates on issues of national importance.

This is the eighth AED, and the theme for this year's conference is 'Geo-economic Challenges in an Era of Flux'.

The objective of the dialogue is to explore the intricate intersection of geopolitics and economics in our ever-changing world.

The theme of the conference is "Geo-economic challenges in an era of Flux".

The foreign secretary spoke at the inaugural session of the event titled "Promoting Economic Integration in South Asia" as a panelist.

The session was chaired by Ambassador Gautam Bambawale, Convenor Asia Economic Dialogue – 2024.

Foreign Secretary of India Vinay Mohon Kwatra and Foreign Secretary of Nepal Sewa Lamsal also joined as the panelist with the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The inaugural session focused on the geo-economic challenges and their impacts, strengthening Intra-regional connectivity, role of BIMSTEC, nonphysical integration – energy and digital connectivity.

Foreign Secretary Masud emphasised the major challenges such as pandemic, war and conflict in different parts of the world, resulted in supply chain disruption, increase in price level , and economic downturns in many countries.

He stressed the need for strengthening regional organisations like SAARC, BIMSTEC, IORA, BBIN, saying that it can address the mental barriers for connectivity and remove of the fear of unknown in expediting various sub-regional initiatives.

Masud emphasised nonphysical integration in the areas of power, digital connectivity, climate resilience as well as water sector cooperation.

He highlighted the socio- economic advancement made during last 15 years under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He also highlighted the achievements made between Bangladesh and India in the sectors like power cooperation and connectivity.

