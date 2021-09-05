Dhaka Elevated Expressway to open partially next year: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today that Dhaka Elevated Expressway will be opened partially next year.

According to the minister, the government is planning to open the expressway from the capital's Kawla to Tejgaon for traffic soon after the first phase of construction work is completed.

While inspecting the progress of the project, the minister said it is being implemented in three phases.

The first phase will cover areas from Kawla to Banani Railway Station, the second phase will be from Banani Railway Station to Moghbazar Rail Crossing and the third step from Moghbazar Rail Crossing to Kutubkhali on Dhaka-Chattogram highway spanning 19.73 km.

The physical progress of the first phase is 66.25%, while the second and third phases are 21.5% 2.33% respectively. The overall progress of the project is 30.5%.

The cost of implementation of the project has been estimated at around Tk8,940 crore.