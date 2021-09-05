Dhaka Elevated Expressway to open partially next year: Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 03:39 pm

Related News

Dhaka Elevated Expressway to open partially next year: Quader

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 03:39 pm
Dhaka Elevated Expressway to open partially next year: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today that Dhaka Elevated Expressway will be opened partially next year.

According to the minister, the government is planning to open the expressway from the capital's Kawla to Tejgaon for traffic soon after the first phase of construction work is completed.

While inspecting the progress of the project, the minister said it is being implemented in three phases.

The first phase will cover areas from Kawla to Banani Railway Station, the second phase will be from Banani Railway Station to Moghbazar Rail Crossing and the third step from Moghbazar Rail Crossing to Kutubkhali on Dhaka-Chattogram highway spanning 19.73 km.

The physical progress of the first phase is 66.25%, while the second and third phases are 21.5% 2.33% respectively. The overall progress of the project is 30.5%.

The cost of implementation of the project has been estimated at around Tk8,940 crore.

 

Top News

Dhaka Elevated Expressway

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

2d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

2d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

2d | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

4
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places