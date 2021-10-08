Dhaka to elevate ties with Tokyo to strategic level: Momen

Bangladesh

UNB
08 October, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 08:05 pm

Related News

Dhaka to elevate ties with Tokyo to strategic level: Momen

UNB
08 October, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 08:05 pm
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has congratulated his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on his re-appointment as the country's top diplomat.

In his message Momen said Dhaka looks forward to the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Tokyo next year.

Momen expressed his firm intentions to work closely with the government of Japan to elevate Bangladesh-Japan partnership from the 'comprehensive level' to the 'strategic level'.

He acknowledged with deep gratitude the unwavering support from the government and people of Japan since the founding days of Bangladesh.

He underscored further consolidation of the trade and investment relations between the two countries in particular focus on infrastructure, ICT, high-tech products, electronics, deep sea fishing and mining, high-end consumer, bio-tech products, renewable energy and manpower engagements.

He reiterated his sincere appreciation for personal intervention by Motegi for providing three million vaccine doses and other support to Bangladesh by Japan during the pandemic.

Top News

Economic ties / Japan / Bangladesh foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

1d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

1d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

1d | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal