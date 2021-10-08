Dhaka to elevate ties with Tokyo to strategic level: Momen

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has congratulated his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on his re-appointment as the country's top diplomat.

In his message Momen said Dhaka looks forward to the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Tokyo next year.

Momen expressed his firm intentions to work closely with the government of Japan to elevate Bangladesh-Japan partnership from the 'comprehensive level' to the 'strategic level'.

He acknowledged with deep gratitude the unwavering support from the government and people of Japan since the founding days of Bangladesh.

He underscored further consolidation of the trade and investment relations between the two countries in particular focus on infrastructure, ICT, high-tech products, electronics, deep sea fishing and mining, high-end consumer, bio-tech products, renewable energy and manpower engagements.

He reiterated his sincere appreciation for personal intervention by Motegi for providing three million vaccine doses and other support to Bangladesh by Japan during the pandemic.