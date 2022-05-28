Dhaka-Delhi JCC talks deferred

Bangladesh

UNB
28 May, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 02:16 pm

Photo: Collected.
The next round of the Joint Consultation Commission (JCC) meeting between Bangladesh and India scheduled to be held in New Delhi on May 30 has been deferred.

A new date mutually convenient to both sides for the foreign-minister level talks will be announced later.

Foreign Minister  AK Abdul Momen, now attending the third edition of Asian Confluence River Conclave-2022 (NADI) in Guwahati, confirmed it to reporters on Saturday.

Momen had a long meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in Guwahati and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Later, they decided to defer the meeting of the JCC.

The JCC will be co-chaired by Momen and Jaishankar.

The two foreign ministers met in Dhaka last month and stressed on following up the decisions taken at the highest level for their effective implementation for mutual benefit.

The sixth meeting of the JCC was held on September 29, 2020. Although Dhaka was scheduled to host the meeting,  the meeting was held on a virtual platform due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh and India noted that 2021 was a landmark year for their relationship as the president and the prime minister of India visited Bangladesh in a single year. The countries celebrated the 50 years of diplomatic ties through the joint celebration of a number of landmark events across the world.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit India this year.
 

