Dhaka-Ctg highway blocked by locals

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 09:39 pm

Related News

Dhaka-Ctg highway blocked by locals

The five-hour long protest gridlocked a 10-kilometre stretch of one of the country’s busiest highways

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 09:39 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Agitating locals blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway for five hours to protest the district administration's eviction drive that demolished long-standing illegal settlements in the Jungle Salimpur area of Chattogram city.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in front of the Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Disease (BITID) in the Fouzdarhat area at 1:15pm on Tuesday, triggering a 10-kilometre gridlock on the busy highway.

Initially, evicted people started their protest on the Baizid link road near the Asian University for Women around 12 noon. Then they went to the Fouzdarhat area and stopped the movement of both Dhaka and Chattogram-bound vehicles, police say.

Ashraful Karim, additional superintendent of police of Chattogram (Sitakunda circle), said, "Immediately after that, senior police and administration officials rushed to the spot and spoke to the protesters. Addressed by Sitakunda UNO Shahadat Hossian, the protesters left the highway and took up positions in nearby areas around 5:30pm."  

Protesters urged the government to restore power connections to the evicted settlements and sought ownership of the khas land (government owned fallow land, where nobody has property rights) from which they had been evicted.

However, local MP Didarul Alam got stuck in the traffic gridlock on the way to visit the spot.  

With the implementation of the Jungle Salimpur Master Plan, various establishments including Chattogram Central Jail, Divisional Forest Management Office, Sports Village, Iconic Mosque and Night Safari Park will be built there. 

In the course of recovering khas land, the district administration conducted eviction drives in different parts of the Jungle Salimpur area.

Prior to the drive, the district administration issued a notification asking residents in the illegal establishments built there to vacate the khas land by 20 August. Since then, power connections to the establishments have been cut down.

After the eviction drives were done, Upazila Chairman SM Al Mamun, Chattogram Police Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Chittagong Range) Anwar Hossain, RAB-7 commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel MA Yusuf, the Superintendent of Chattogram police, and the Chattogram Deputy Commissioner visited Jungle Salimpur's Alinagar area on Sunday.

Top News

Dhaka-Chattogram Highway / blockade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

22h | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

11h | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

38m | Videos
Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

1h | Videos
Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

5h | Videos
Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay