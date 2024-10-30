Dhaka, Colombo for expediting negotiation on PTA

Bangladesh

BSS
30 October, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 01:43 pm

Related News

Dhaka, Colombo for expediting negotiation on PTA

BSS
30 October, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 01:43 pm
Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dharmapala Weerakkody met Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin at the foreign ministry on 29 October 2024. Photo: BSS
Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dharmapala Weerakkody met Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin at the foreign ministry on 29 October 2024. Photo: BSS

Dhaka and Colombo have put emphasis on accelerating negotiations over signing the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) at the earliest to unlock the untapped potential of bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The intention was observed when Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dharmapala Weerakkody met Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin at the foreign ministry yesterday (29 October), said a press release today.

During the meeting, the foreign secretary outlined the reform initiatives and priorities of the interim government aimed at ensuring free, fair and participatory elections.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

While taking stock of the pending agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) between the two countries, both sides stressed the importance of finalising agreements on coastal shipping, avoidance of double taxation, and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters.

They underscored the need for holding Foreign Office Consultations between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

The high commissioner mentioned that Sri Lanka would propose dates for the next Foreign Office Consultations after the parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka set to take place on 14 November next.

Both sides agreed to work closely at SAARC, BIMSTEC and other regional and multilateral fora.

Top News

Colombo / Dhaka / cooperation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

2d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

4d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

4d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

4d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Former Mirpur DC Jasim Uddin arrested

Former Mirpur DC Jasim Uddin arrested

1h | Videos
Hezbollah names Naim Qassem as new chief to replace Nasrallah

Hezbollah names Naim Qassem as new chief to replace Nasrallah

1h | Videos
Ex-minister Abdus Shahid detained

Ex-minister Abdus Shahid detained

1h | Videos
Where does all the money for U.S. presidential elections come from?

Where does all the money for U.S. presidential elections come from?

4h | Videos