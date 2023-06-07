Dhaka canals need to be redefined as per CS marks: Mayor Atiq

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam on Wednesday said the canals in the city need to be redefined following the marking of the Cadastral Survey (CS) – the first survey in the Indian subcontinent which was conducted between 1888 and 1940.

"Once upon a time, canals in Dhaka were wide enough but they got occupied over time. Even, the width of the canals was narrowed down in revised city surveys. If we want to save Dhaka, we should redefine the canal borders as per CS marks," he said while inaugurating the development work of the link road adjacent to the Rupnagar Canal in Mirpur in the capital.

Canals were 110 feet wide in the Cadastral Survey while the width came down to only 10 feet in the latest survey, he added and noted that the large portion of canal land was occupied by landgrabbers.

"We believe that the Cadastral Survey should be considered for canals as it is followed for rivers. This is the demand of councillors as well as me," the mayor said and urged city dwellers to cooperate with them to this end.

Atiqul Islam said the city environment is being destroyed due to the encroachment of the canal. Boats are no longer navigable in the canals. Even there is no water in many canals.

On the overall environment, he said the environment has been destroyed by cutting down trees and occupying fields. It is now taking revenge.

Stressing a nature-based solution for Dhaka, he said occupied fields, canals, and other public spaces must be freed. "We must stand up against those who destroy the environment. Besides, trees should be planted and efforts should be made to save the environment."

The mayor, at the event, announced that boat movement will be arranged in the Rupnagar canal. To make this happen, six bridges will be raised for the free flow of water and boats. Besides, there will be walkways and a small children's park.

He further said that the ward complex will soon be made in the old office of DNCC Zone-II in Mirpur. Besides, the development work in the Mirpur Eastern Housing area will start in July.

On waste management, Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "I announce that I will reward the ward which will remove the waste of sacrificial animals during the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha in the fastest time."