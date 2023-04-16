35 injured as Sonar Bangla Express hits freight train in Cumilla

At least 35 people have been injured after Dhaka-bound Sonar Bangla Express hit a freight train at Hasanpur Railway Station of Cumilla's Nangalkot.

Five compartments and the engine of Sonar Bangla Express derailed, halting rail communication of Cumilla with Dhaka and Chandpur.

Nangalkot Upazila Nirbahi Officer Raihan Mehbub said, "Four people were seriously injured in the accident while 30-31 others sustained minor injuries."

The freight train also veered off the track in the accident that occurred at 5:45pm Sunday, Liakat Ali Majumder, deputy assistant engineer of Cumilla Railway, told The Business Standard.

More to follow ...

