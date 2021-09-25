Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway construction kicks off

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the construction of the Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway will be completed in June 2026.

"A loan agreement for the project would be finalised within the next two weeks. We have no problem with funding," he said while inaugurating the pilot pile boring work of static load test of the project in the Dhour area of Turag Police Station on Saturday.

Stating that many people use this road as an alternative path, the minister called for keeping the road free so that people do not suffer here due to the construction work.

"We have to take care so that people do not suffer here. I would ask you to ensure so that the road is kept usable. Make sure so that a chaotic situation is not created here," he added.

Of the Tk16,901.32 crore project cost, Tk5,951.42 crore will come from the Bangladesh government and Tk10,949.91 crore from the Chinese government on a government to government basis.

Exim Bank of China will provide this financial assistance.

China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation is working on the project.

The length of the four-lane elevated expressway will be 24km, which will be extended to Dhaka Export Processing Zone (EPZ) via Airport-Abdullahpur-Dhour-Bara Ashulia-Jirabo-Bipail.

Along with this, the ramp will be 10.84km, 1.915km flyover in Nabinagar, 2.72km four-lane bridges, and 18km drainage.

Addressing the people involved in the project, Obaidul Quader said, "I want to make it clear that the construction of the project will be completed with 100% transparency. There is no scope to make any irregularities here."

After the final approval of the Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway project at the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council meeting in 2017, the project was supposed to be completed by June 2022.