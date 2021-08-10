DGHS introduces email to rectify mistakes in vaccine certificate

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has opened a contact email to inquire about and correct any errors in Covid-19 vaccine cards and vaccine certificates.

According to DGHS Management and Information System Division, those who want to change any mistake in their vaccine cards can send an e-mail directly to [email protected].

A total of 1.44 crore people received the first dose and 47.32 lakh received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to a DGHS press release sent Monday.