DGHS introduces email to rectify mistakes in vaccine certificate

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 04:18 pm

Related News

DGHS introduces email to rectify mistakes in vaccine certificate

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 04:18 pm
Vaccination procedure in Chattogram. Photo: TBS
Vaccination procedure in Chattogram. Photo: TBS

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has opened a contact email to inquire about and correct any errors in Covid-19 vaccine cards and vaccine certificates.

According to DGHS Management and Information System Division, those who want to change any mistake in their vaccine cards can send an e-mail directly to [email protected].

A total of 1.44 crore people received the first dose and 47.32 lakh received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to a DGHS press release sent Monday. 

Top News / Health / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

COVID-19 / Vaccine Card

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

22h | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

22h | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership