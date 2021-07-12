DGFP observes World Population Day 2021

The Directorate General of Family Planning observed the World Population Day 2021 on Sunday complying with health guidelines on Covid-19. 

The day was celebrated dedicating to the greatest Bengali of all time Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reads a press issued by the directorate.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) set the theme of the day as -'Rights and Choices are the Answer: Whether baby boom or bust, the solution lies in prioritizing the reproductive health and rights of all people.' 

The day was celebrated with various programmes at upazila, district, division and national levels. 

On the occasion, Health Minister Zahid Maleque attended a virtual meeting as the chief guest.

