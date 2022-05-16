DGDA revokes registrations of 4 medicines

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 03:57 pm

Representational image.
Representational image.

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has revoked the registrations of four medicinal drugs.

Those are - Rabeprazole Sodium Enteric Coated pellets, Brolelain 50mg + Tripsyn 1mg Tablet, Antaxanthin INN 2mg and Antaxanthin INN 4mg.

DGDA's Drug Control Committee took the decision at its 253rd meeting on Monday, reads a press release of DGDA.

Registration of four veterinary drugs were also cancelled during the meeting.

Ayub Hossain, a director and spokesperson of the DGDA told The Business Standard, "Their registrations have been cancelled as some confusions arose about safety of these medicines."

"The veterinary drugs can cause Antimicrobial Resistance in humans, that is why their licenses were also cancelled," he added.

