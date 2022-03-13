DGDA orders to test a batch of Napa syrup

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 12:56 pm

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has asked to test the Batch-32113121 of Napa Syrup, produced by Beximco Pharmaceuticals. 

DGDA asked its divisional and district level officials to collect the syrup of the batch from the pharmacies and send those to National Control Laboratory for test.

The decision was taken following the death of two children in Brahmanbaria after allegedly taking Napa syrup on 10 March.

A senior official of Beximco Pharmaceuticals, on condition of anonymity, told The Business Standard, "The matter is being investigated by the DGDA, so we will not comment immediately."

"We will give our explanation after getting the investigation report of the DGDA", he added.

