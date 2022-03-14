DGDA finds Batch- 32113121 of Napa syrup okay

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has found that the quality of Napa syrup batch number 32113121 was accurate.

"The drug administration performed tests on eight samples collected from the pharmacy in Ashuganj of Brahmanbaria where two children died after consuming Napa syrup. We have received reports of three samples and the quality was found accurate," DGDA Director General Mohammad Yusuf said in a press briefing on Monday.

Although, the syrup that killed the two children could not be tested as it was in police custody, he informed.

"Beximco said it had marketed 82,000 bottles of syrup in that batch. However, they have not received any complaint so far. Besides, the field level officials said the quality control and production of the syrup factory is satisfactory," said the drug administration director general.

More samples will be tested from the field level, he added.

He further said the reason of the two kids' deaths can be known after getting the viscera report.

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) banned the selling of Napa syrup with batch number-32113121 immediately after receiving a complaint that two children of a family in Ashuganj, Brahmanbaria were allegedly killed from consuming the syrup of that batch.