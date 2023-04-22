Devotee dies during Eid prayer in Kurigram

Bangladesh

Devotee dies during Eid prayer in Kurigram

A 60-year-old man breathed his last while offering Eid-ul-Fitr prayer on Saturday in Kurigram's Nageshwari upazila.

The deceased Shamsul Rahman was a resident of Senpara area of Nageshwari municipality.

On Saturday morning, he died while offering munajat after the Eid prayer at Keramatia central Eidgah Maidan of the upazila, said Nabiul Hasan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Nageshwari Police station. He suspects Rahman might have died of a heart attack.

Later, his relatives took the body home. Rahman was known as a pious man.

 

Kurigram / Eid Prayers

