Development by cutting hills will bring destruction: Experts

Environment activists in Chattogram have called on authorities concerned not to cut hills for the sake of development as this type of development will cause destruction in future.

Chattogram is one of the most vulnerable cities regarding the impacts of climate change. The indiscriminate hill-cutting is destroying the city's environment, making it even more vulnerable to climate change, speakers said at a human chain programme organised to protest hill-cutting in the city by different government and private organisations on Thursday.

They have also expressed their concern that there will be no hills after 10 years if hill-cutting is not stopped immediately.

Environmentalist organisations Association for Land Reform and Development, Bangladesh Environment Lawyers Association (Bela) and Bhorer Alo organised the human chain in front of Chattogram Press Club.

A burn and plastic unit in Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) is essential but there is no need to cut hills. There are many open spaces on the campus where the burn unit can be constructed, said the speakers.

They urged the Department of Environment (DoE), Chattogram City Corporation, Chattogram Development Authority and Chattogram District Administration to apply existing laws to stop hill cutting to save the city.

Moderated by Aliur Rahman, journalist and environment activist, the human chain was addressed by veteran woman leader Jesmin Sultana Paru, Professor Idris Ali, president of Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon (BAPA), SM Boktiar, general secretary of BAPA, and Munira Parvin Ruba, coordinator of the Bela Chattogram office, among others.

Recently, the CMCH authorities have cut a part of a hill in the Goachibagan area to construct a 150-bed burn and plastic surgery unit. The DoE has already served a notice to the hospital authorities for cutting the hill without obtaining an environment clearance certificate.

Locals form human chain to save century-old pond in Ctg

Local residents have taken to the streets in Chattogram's South Kattoli Nathpara area to protest against "land grabbers" from filling in a century-old pond considered to be a vital source of water in the area.

The protesters formed a human chain on Thursday (7 September) alleging that a syndicate of land grabbers has already filled up a large portion of the pond, and are working to fill up the rest of it.

According to locals, the waterbody is beneficial for various home, families, even firefighters use it when they deal with fires in the area.

Local environmentalist organisation Bhorer Alo organised the human chain programme, along with the Bangladesh Environment Lawyers Association (BELA) and the Chattogram City Corporation.

Expressing solidarity, local councillor of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) ward 11 Professor Mohammad Ismail joined the human chain and said, "I have already written a letter to the Department of Environment (DoE) to take action against the culprits involved in filling up the pond.

"If the DoE fails to stop them I, along with local residents, will handle them," he said.

Speaking at the human chain, Munira Parvin Ruba, coordinator of BELA Chattogram chapter, said water bodies are not only a source of water, but also a very important component of the environment.

"According to existing laws of the country, filling up any water body is a punishable offense. However, the law implementing agencies are not sincere enough to stop this in the country. As a result, land grabbers dare to fill ponds without fear of the law," she added.

She expressed hope that residents of the area would be able to bring a stop to this issue if they remain united raising their voice.