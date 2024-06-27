Develop children as worthy citizens with knowledge of science: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
27 June, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 01:01 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today stressed the need for developing children with the knowledge of science and technology to make them worthy citizens as they can conquer the moon in the future.

"We have to go to the moon one day. We have to conquer the moon. So, we have to provide our children with science-based education from their childhood," she said.

The prime minister made the remarks while inaugurating the National Primary Education Week-2024 as the chief guest at a function with a renewed pledge to ensure quality education for children.

The Primary and Mass Education Ministry organised the programme at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium here this morning.

To pursue the knowledge of science and technology, the premier said her government has already built an aerospace and aviation university (Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University) and an aeronautical research centre to encourage the children to avail such education.

She also distributed the Primary Education Medal-2023 among the stakeholders on the occasion.

The prime minister asked all concerned to make collective efforts to make the children skilled in all sectors include education, sports, and culture.

"We are doing everything to make our children worthy citizens in all aspects that include education, sports, and culture," she said.

She added the children should be prepared for their childhoods by giving them the required knowledge and training.

The prime minister said the time is the era of technology.

"So, we have to prepare our people with the knowledge of technology and for that reason, we have taken all kinds of measure to fulfill the target," she said.

