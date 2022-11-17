Dev partnerships central focus of India-Bangladesh relation: Envoy

The development partnership between India and Bangladesh has become a central focus of mutual relations in the last few years, said Pranay Verma, Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka.

"Our neighbours, especially Bangladesh, not only remain our closest development partners, but we are also tied through blood, history, geography, language, and culture. And in the last few years, our development partnership with Bangladesh has become a central focus of our mutual relation," he said during the celebration of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day-2022 at the Institutions of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh auditorium on Thursday.

"It has touched every aspect of human endeavour taking from big infrastructure projects to capacity building to community development projects. More importantly, it helps in strengthening our people-to-people connection," he added.

He also said, "It has become India's flagship development cooperation initiative as a fully-sponsored programme for capacity building and human resource development to our partner countries including Bangladesh. It is a fine example of south-south cooperation. It is based on the needs and priorities of our partners."

This programme proudly claims to have reached out to more than 2,00,000 beneficiaries in 160 partner countries across the world, he said, adding that "In Bangladesh, over the years, more than 4,500 young professionals have undergone courses under different ITEC programmes in premier Indian institutions."

Our alumni in Bangladesh are brand ambassadors not only of the ITEC programmes but also of the strong warmth of friendship between India and Bangladesh, said the high commissioner.

He mentioned that ITEC courses are now also available for professionals in the private sector for development.

Students and professionals from Bangladesh have been trained in various programmes, including IT, legal affairs, and engineering under the ITEC.

AKM Mozammel Haque, the minister for Liberation War Affairs, was the chief guest on the occasion while AKM Hamid, president of Institutions of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh, also spoke at the event.