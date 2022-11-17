Dev partnerships central focus of India-Bangladesh relation: Envoy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 10:26 pm

Related News

Dev partnerships central focus of India-Bangladesh relation: Envoy

The relation covers every aspect of human endeavour taking from big infrastructure projects to capacity building to community development projects

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 10:26 pm
Dev partnerships central focus of India-Bangladesh relation: Envoy

The development partnership between India and Bangladesh has become a central focus of mutual relations in the last few years, said Pranay Verma, Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka.

"Our neighbours, especially Bangladesh, not only remain our closest development partners, but we are also tied through blood, history, geography, language, and culture. And in the last few years, our development partnership with Bangladesh has become a central focus of our mutual relation," he said during the celebration of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day-2022 at the Institutions of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh auditorium on Thursday.

"It has touched every aspect of human endeavour taking from big infrastructure projects to capacity building to community development projects. More importantly, it helps in strengthening our people-to-people connection," he added.

He also said, "It has become India's flagship development cooperation initiative as a fully-sponsored programme for capacity building and human resource development to our partner countries including Bangladesh. It is a fine example of south-south cooperation. It is based on the needs and priorities of our partners."

This programme proudly claims to have reached out to more than 2,00,000 beneficiaries in 160 partner countries across the world, he said, adding that "In Bangladesh, over the years, more than 4,500 young professionals have undergone courses under different ITEC programmes in premier Indian institutions."

Our alumni in Bangladesh are brand ambassadors not only of the ITEC programmes but also of the strong warmth of friendship between India and Bangladesh, said the high commissioner.   

He mentioned that ITEC courses are now also available for professionals in the private sector for development.

Students and professionals from Bangladesh have been trained in various programmes, including IT, legal affairs, and engineering under the ITEC.

AKM Mozammel Haque, the minister for Liberation War Affairs, was the chief guest on the occasion while AKM Hamid, president of Institutions of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh, also spoke at the event.

Top News

Pranay Verma / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

12h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

13h | Pursuit
What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you finance climate projects in a currency crisis?

13h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How konka television exapands its market in bangladesh

How konka television exapands its market in bangladesh

1h | Videos
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

3h | Videos
Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

5h | Videos
Know about new Income Tax Return rules

Know about new Income Tax Return rules

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday