Detaining man with oxygen cylinder: Satkhira ASI withdrawn

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 July, 2021, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 03:44 pm

Related News

Detaining man with oxygen cylinder: Satkhira ASI withdrawn

TBS Report
09 July, 2021, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 03:44 pm
Assistant Sub-Inspector Subhas Chandra. Photo: Collected
Assistant Sub-Inspector Subhas Chandra. Photo: Collected

Satkhira's Itagachha police out-post Assistant Sub-Inspector Subhas Chandra has been withdrawn and attached to the district police lines after the son of an ailing Covid-19 patient carrying oxygen was detained.

The detention led to delayed treatment of the Covid patient Rajab Ali Morol, 65, who passed away.

A three-member probe committee has been formed by the police to look into the matter.

Rajab was suffering from cold, fever and breathing complications. His son Oliul Islam had bought the oxygen cylinder from a trader in the Polashpol area of Satkhira town as his father needed it on an emergency basis.

On his way home, ASI Subhas Chandra stopped him as he was out on the road amid the strict lockdown.

The cop also allegedly demanded Tk1,000 from Oliul and held him at the outpost for two hours as he failed to provide the money. Later, the officer allegedly took a bribe of Tk200, following mediation by a local.

But his father had already passed away due to an oxygen shortage when finally he managed to return home with the cylinder.

Top News

Satkhira / ASI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

20h | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

20h | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

20h | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

3
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

4
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

5
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

6
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’