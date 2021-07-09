Detaining man with oxygen cylinder: Satkhira ASI withdrawn

Assistant Sub-Inspector Subhas Chandra. Photo: Collected

Satkhira's Itagachha police out-post Assistant Sub-Inspector Subhas Chandra has been withdrawn and attached to the district police lines after the son of an ailing Covid-19 patient carrying oxygen was detained.

The detention led to delayed treatment of the Covid patient Rajab Ali Morol, 65, who passed away.

A three-member probe committee has been formed by the police to look into the matter.

Rajab was suffering from cold, fever and breathing complications. His son Oliul Islam had bought the oxygen cylinder from a trader in the Polashpol area of Satkhira town as his father needed it on an emergency basis.

On his way home, ASI Subhas Chandra stopped him as he was out on the road amid the strict lockdown.

The cop also allegedly demanded Tk1,000 from Oliul and held him at the outpost for two hours as he failed to provide the money. Later, the officer allegedly took a bribe of Tk200, following mediation by a local.

But his father had already passed away due to an oxygen shortage when finally he managed to return home with the cylinder.