Design of ‘Mini Secretariat for Chattogram’ being revamped

The design of the "Mini Secretariat for Chattogram", an office complex to be built on a newly emerged char on the Karnaphuli River, is going to be changed, with expansion of the project area.

As such, the scheduled presentation of the project design has been deferred.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Md Mominur Rahman told The Business Standard, "The design of the project will be changed. A high level government delegation is scheduled to visit the project area on 23-24 December before changing the design. For this, the presentation of the design is being delayed."

Rahman said, "Many top government officials including the principal secretary to the prime minister have seen our proposed design and have made some suggestions. The design will be changed as per their suggestions, expanding the project area. The design was supposed to be presented earlier this month, but it was not possible."

"Being a big project, many things have to be considered seriously. We are expecting a good design and the changed design will be presented to the prime minister at the end of this month," he added.

According to the district administration, the project to accommodate 44 government offices at Hamid char on the Karnaphuli, will start within the next three months. The integrated office complex will be like Putrajaya, the administrative capital of Malaysia.

The office complex will be built on 110 acres of land on Hamid Char on the Karnaphuli under Chandgaon police station in the port city. The initiative has been taken to reduce pressure on the city and to provide all kinds of services to citizens from one place.

The Chattogram divisional commissioner's office, the deputy commissioner's office, the Circuit House, and various other government offices spread across different parts of the city will be shifted to Hamid char after completion of the project.

Various other facilities including a convention centre, shopping mall, movie theatre, a multi-storeyed car parking lot and transport pool, petrol pump, school, college, and mosque will also be made as part of the office complex.