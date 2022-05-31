Design finalised, deal signed for Ctg port's Bay terminal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 12:55 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The design for the Bay terminal of Chattogram port has been finalised and a deal in this regard was signed between the port authority with the Korean firms, Kunhwa Engineering and Consulting Company Limited and Dian Yang Construction and Engineering Company Limited.

The agreement was signed between the two Korean companies and Chattogram Port Authority in presence of State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury MP on Tuesday (31 May) in the capital's Intercontinental Hotel.

"Bangladesh today is a role model of development to the world. Chattogram port handles almost all the growing import-export trade of the country. Besides handling the export-import of the country,it is also handling import-export goods of neighboring countries. Chattogram port has become a regional transshipment-transit port,"  Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said.

Under the Tk126.5 crore agreement, the companies will prepare a detailed drawing of the design of the terminal and tender documents, and supervise the construction of the terminal, to be funded by the port.

The Bay terminal is being constructed to increase the handling capacity of Chattogram Port. 

Earlier, on 7 April, the government approved a proposal to appoint consulting firms at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement.

The government took the initiative to build the terminal in 2015. In July 2019, the prime minister approved the implementation of the Bay Terminal project through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) system.

Chattogram Port / Bay terminal

