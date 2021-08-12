Derailment snaps Dhaka’s rail link with North Bengal

The train communication of Dhaka with the North Bengal has been suspended following the derailment of three wheels of a train in Dhirashram area of Gazipur city.

The wheels of Dhaka-bound Dewanganj commuter train derailed around 12 noon on Thursday.

Joydebpur railway junction police camp in-charge SI Md Shahidullah said, "Three wheels of the engine of the train derailed before reaching Dhirashram station. As a result, all rail communication between Dhaka and North Bengal remains snapped."

"Rescue workers have been informed from Dhaka. However, no casualties were reported in the incident. After rescue workers come to the spot and remove the train from the line, the train movement will be normal. We don't yet know how long it will take," he added.