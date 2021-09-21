Derailment snaps Dhaka’s rail link with Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 12:54 pm

Three carriages of a freight train have derailed at Tongi in Gazipur, disrupting rail communication between Dhaka and Chattogram.

The bogies derailed at around 10:30 am on Tuesday, said the station master of the airport railway station Md Halimuzzaman.

He told Jago News, "The Dhaka-bound freight train from Chattogram derailed when it reached the Tongi area. As a result, the railway communication between Dhaka and Chattogram has been cut off. No casualties were reported in the incident."

The station master further said that the higher authorities have been informed.

A rescue train will be sent to the spot soon.

