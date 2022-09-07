Depression likely in Bay, country to see heavy rainfall 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
07 September, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 09:20 pm

TBS file image
TBS file image

 A depression is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by next Saturday according to satellite data received Wednesday. 

"On Thursday and Friday, there may be less rainfall across the country. However, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall all over the country for the next four days from Saturday," said Mostafa Kamal Polash, a PhD researcher on weather and climate at Saskatchewan University in Canada. 

In a video message, Polash said the depression is expected to form near Andaman islands in the Indian Ocean.

The depression is likely to be formed on Thursday and move northwestward hitting somewhere between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha in India on 10 September, he added. 

Although it is not likely to hit any coast of Bangladesh, coastal areas including Chattogram may experience tidal waves reaching 2-3 feet in height from Saturday, warned Polash. 

He requested deep sea fishermen to return to the coast by 9 September to avoid any untoward event. 

Meteorologist Md Shahinul Islam said that if a low is created in the sea, it may turn into depression later.

"The wind speed will increase along the coast and rainfall will increase in the south, he said. 

