Dengue: Three more die, 295 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 07:22 pm

Related News

Dengue: Three more die, 295 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Among the new patients, 250 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 45 cases were reported from outside the Dhaka division.

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 07:22 pm
File Photo:TBS
File Photo:TBS

The death toll from dengue fever rises to 45 with three more deaths reported in 24 hours until Wednesday morning, according to a report of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, 295 more people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease.

Among the new patients, 250 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 45 cases were reported from outside the Dhaka division.

According to the DGHS, some 10,651 patients have been diagnosed with dengue from 1 January this year till today and 45 of them died.

Some 1,015 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in Dhaka as of Tuesday morning, the DGHS said.

Of them, 141 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals outside Dhaka.

The health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since August 1 which is 72% comparing to the entire years infection rate.

So far, 9,447 dengue patients were released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited healthcare facilities for the last few months.

Top News

Dengue death toll / Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

4h | Videos
Bangladeshi Mr Bean

Bangladeshi Mr Bean

4h | Videos
Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

4h | Videos
ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks