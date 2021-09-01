Dengue: Three more die, 295 hospitalised in 24 hrs

The death toll from dengue fever rises to 45 with three more deaths reported in 24 hours until Wednesday morning, according to a report of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, 295 more people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease.

Among the new patients, 250 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 45 cases were reported from outside the Dhaka division.

According to the DGHS, some 10,651 patients have been diagnosed with dengue from 1 January this year till today and 45 of them died.

Some 1,015 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in Dhaka as of Tuesday morning, the DGHS said.

Of them, 141 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals outside Dhaka.

The health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since August 1 which is 72% comparing to the entire years infection rate.

So far, 9,447 dengue patients were released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited healthcare facilities for the last few months.