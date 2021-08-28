Dengue death toll climbs to 41

The death toll from dengue fever rises to 41 with one more death reported in 24 hours until Saturday morning, according to a report of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

At the same time, a total of 265 patients were hospitalised with the mosquito borne disease.

Among the newly infected, 214 were admitted to different hospitals in the capital while the rest were hospitalised outside Dhaka.

Some 1,111 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different public and private hospitals across the country right now.

Among them, 967 patients are being treated in hospitals inside Dhaka and 144 in other hospitals outside the capital.

Since January this year, 9,569 people have been diagnosed with dengue and 8,415 have recovered.

