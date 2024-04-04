Dengue could get more ferocious this year: Experts

Deaths and hospitalisation from dengue fever since January to March have already surpassed numbers in the same period last year, raising fears of a potentially more severe outbreak.

Health officials have reported 22 deaths from dengue over the three months, more than double the number from the same period last year with nine deaths. Hospital admissions for dengue have also more than doubled compared to last year.

The country reported a record-breaking 321,179 dengue cases and 1,705 deaths in 2023.

However, this year's dengue situation may turn more dangerous than last year, medical experts warned.

Khabirul Bashar, a medical entomologist and a professor at Jahangirnagar University, highlights the concern that Aedes mosquitoes, which transmit dengue, have spread across the country.

He fears areas outside Dhaka may be hit harder due to a lack of preventive measures.

Similar to last year, dengue cases are rising before the typical peak season of July-October. However, the situation started to worsen last June. Last September was the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak, with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases.

Khabirul Bashar emphasised the need for immediate action, including larvicide application and improved treatment facilities outside Dhaka.

A total of 1,735 dengue cases have been reported since 1 January this year.

Professor emeritus Dr ABM Abdullah, the personal physician of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, advised early detection and use of paracetamol for mild cases. However, he stresses seeking immediate medical attention for severe symptoms like abdominal pain, vomiting, breathing difficulties, or bleeding.

Post-Eid special drives to kill Aedes in Dhaka city

Two Dhaka city corporations plan to intensify mosquito control efforts after Eid, including larvicide application and public awareness campaigns.

They planned to directly import Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti) for better mosquito control.

Dr Fazle Shamsul Kabir, Dhaka South's chief health officer, disclosed to TBS the imminent rollout of targeted initiatives to combat dengue post-Eid.

Emphasising the year-round vigilance against mosquitoes, Dr Kabir noted the prevailing presence of Culex mosquitoes.

He addressed the discrepancy in dengue patient data, attributing inaccuracies to patients from diverse regions being erroneously classified under Dhaka South. He underscored that the actual number of dengue cases in Dhaka South has drastically reduced, nearing zero.

Lt Col Rubayet Ismat Ovik, Dhaka North deputy chief health officer, outlined forthcoming strategies, including post-Eid combing operations and collaborative awareness drives spanning police stations, residential areas, schools, and universities.

He said "We will import Bti larvicide for precise application in mosquito breeding sites such as drains, canals, and reservoirs. Areas with higher previous incidence rates will get priority."

Meanwhile, Khandkar Manzurul Imam, chief health officer of Barishal City Corporation, highlighted proactive measures like daytime larvicide application and evening fogging since the year's inception. Despite this, concerns were raised about mosquito breeding in government institutions.

Separate management is kept for dengue patients in the hospital. The city corporation also formed an expert team of 10 people, he added.