Dengue cases rise as 221 more hospitalised

File Photo:TBS
File Photo:TBS

The daily number of dengue cases rose as 221 more patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

Among the new patients, 164 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka, while the remaining 57 were outside Dhaka division.

According to the DGHS, 17,115 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year and 59 of them died of the mosquito-borne disease.

Some 1,099 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals of the country as of Thursday morning, the DGHS said.

Of them, 880 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 219 were listed outside Dhaka.

So far, 15,957 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited healthcare facilities for the last few months.

 

