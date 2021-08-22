Dengue: Basabo, Goran are high-risk areas

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 04:52 pm

Dengue: Basabo, Goran are high-risk areas

11 spots across DNCC, DSCC were found in high risk of dengue

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 04:52 pm
Dengue: Basabo, Goran are high-risk areas

Capital's Basabo and Goran have been found as high-risk areas for dengue infection, said a survey of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The areas have the highest Breteau Index (BI), 73.3, followed by Elephant Road and Science Laboratory area (66.7).

The Monsoon Aedes Survey 2021 found 11 areas in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) are at risk of increased Dengue outbreak compared to other parts of the city.

Other areas having higher BI are Moghbazar and New Eskaton (56.7), RK Mission Road and Tikatuli (50), Bashundhara Residential Area and Nikunja (48.4), Kalyanpur and Darussalam (46.7), Mirpur 10 and Kazipara (43.3), Mohakhali and Niketan (40), Banasree (40) and Minto Road and Baily Road (40).

Households in these areas had higher Aedes aegypti Larval Indices.

BI indicates the number of positive larvae containers per 100 houses inspected. Under normal conditions, BI of an area should be below 20.

The survey was conducted by 20 teams of the DGHS Center for Disease Control (CDC) at 100 places in 98 wards of DNCC and DSCC area from 29 July to 7 August.

Aftabnagar and Merul Badda of DNCC Ward 37 and Bangshal area of DSCC Ward 35 had zero BI meaning the lowest possible risk of Dengue.

The percentage of positive containers found in the survey was 44.2% in multi-storey buildings, 25% in single buildings, 18.2% in buildings under construction, 9.7% in slum areas and 3% in vacant lands.

The findings were presented in Monsoon Aedes Survey 2021 dissemination workshop by Malaria & Vector Born Discase Control Deputy Programme Manager Afsana Alamgir Khan.

Dengue / DGHS

