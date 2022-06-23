As democracy continues, country is developing: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said as democracy continues in the country, Bangladesh is developing.

"Awami League [AL] means Bangladesh's independence, AL means attainment of the right to speak in the mother tongue, AL means developed Bangladesh and AL means developed Golden Bangladesh," she said in parliament during an unscheduled discussion marking the founding anniversary of the ruling party.

Sheikh Hasina said if the country runs as per the plans formulated by the ruling party, no one will be able to restrict the forward march of the nation and "this is my firm belief".

The Leader of the House said the Awami League has formulated Delta Plan-2100 and formulated plans to make the country prosperous and developed by 2041.

"If AL gets the chance to serve the people, surely Bangladesh will be a developed and prosperous country in future," she said.

Hasina, also the AL president, mentioned that since its inception, the AL was engaged in establishing the rights of the people of this country.

"AL is the organisation of the people of Bangladesh. AL always struggled for the oppressed and neglected people of the country. For this, many AL leaders and activists laid their lives," she added.

Sheikh Hasina said that AL restored democracy in the country as it was snatched by military rulers after the assassination of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 15 August 1975.

The Prime Minister said that Padma Bridge has been built with the country's own resources.

"Like this, Bangladesh will be advancing and it will never be dependent on others and never beg anyone. With its own dignity, Bangladesh will raise its head in the world arena," she added.

On a separate occasion, Sheikh Hasina said the people of the country have no alternative to "boat" as her party is working to change the fate of the masses since its inception.

"They (countrymen) know that boat is an election symbol of the Awami League and people have no other option except the boat," she said while presiding over a meeting marking the 73rd founding anniversary of the AL held at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

"AL has come to power not to build its own fate rather to make a lot of people," she added.

The premier heavily criticised the BNP leaders for their demand to stop the grand opening celebration of the Padma Bridge on the plea of flooding.

She said the party has yet to stand beside the flood-affected people while the government has already mobilised all its resources to give every support to the flood-hit people since day one.

The prime minister asked all the ruling party leaders and activists alongside the armed forces, police, BGB, and Ansar to grow food in whatever places they have as the entire world is now facing a crisis due to the coronavirus and war.