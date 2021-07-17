Demand for small, medium cattle higher in Dhaka markets

Traders wait for customers at the Gabtoli cattle market in Dhaka North. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Cattle markets in Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation were crowded with buyers and sellers on Saturday, but the demand for medium and small cattle was higher than large ones.

Most of the buyers in different cattle markets in the capital preferred buying small cattle ranging from Tk55,000-65,000 and medium ones at Tk70,000-95,000.

Sellers were asking Tk1-3 lakh for a large bull.

Many buyers have complained that the price is higher than that in the last year.

However, cattle traders said they had to buy cattle at a higher price, at least Tk10,000 more, than last year.

Mohammad Rafiq has brought 15 cattle to Gabtoli haat. He has sold two bulls making a small profit. He said buyers were asking for a price less than the buying price.

Another trader Md Raju sold three out of 10 cattle. He has sold a bull, expected to yield 200 kilograms of meat, at Tk1,250,000. He sold two other bulls at Tk96,000 and Tk85,000.

Amir Hossain brought 15 cows from Panchagarh to Meradia haat in Rampura. He has sold six at Tk75,000 to Tk1,20,000.

Jahangir Ahmed, who brought seven bulls from Faridpur to Gabtali haat, said, "There are fewer buyers compared to the number of cows in the market. Usually, we are supposed to be busy with bargaining by this time."

People concerned think transactions in cattle markets will increase three days before Eid. At present, buyers are observing the prices of cattle in different markets.

Large bulls sold less

Mahabubur Rahman Yusuf brought two bulls to Gabtali haat. He said buyers had offered Tk6 lakh for a bull but I would sell it at Tk8 lakh. He added that about 50 big cows have been brought by different traders and none of them has been sold yet.

Traders said the rich, the potential buyers of large bulls, have not yet started buying. They hope large cows will be sold from Saturday.

Cattle market authorities said many cattle-laden trucks could not reach the capital's market due to traffic jams on several highways.

Besides cows, buffaloes and goats have also been sold well at the Gabtali market. Buyers say the prices of goats and buffaloes are the same as last year.

Md Aftab bought four goats for Tk70,000 and he was happy with the price.

Camel and dumba

Amjad Hossain brought a camel to Gabtali haat. It weighs 444 kilograms. He expects to sell it at Tk25 lakhs. He also brought several dumbas (Saudi Arabian fat-tailed sheep) whose price ranges from Tk3 lakh to Tk6 lakh.

According to the Department of Livestock, the total number of cattle eligible to be slaughtered this Eid-ul-Axha is more than 1.19 crore. Of these, 45.47 lakh are cows and buffaloes, 73.65 lakh are goats and sheep and four thousand other animals. About one lakh animals were slaughtered last year.