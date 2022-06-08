Demand raised for arresting fugitive killers of BUET student Sony

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Twenty years into the murder of Sabekun Nahar Sony, an innocent victim of a factional clash of BUET Chhatra Dal, former and current students of the university raised the demand for arresting the fugitive convicted killers.

Placing bouquets of flower at the commemorative plaque of Sony in front of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Sabekun Nahar Sony Hall, named after her, they made this urge on Wednesday to nab all the convicts including Muki and Tagar.

Sony, a reticent, shy and inward girl, as revealed by her parents and friends, fell prey to the gunfire between two groups of Buet Chhatra Dal, the student wing of then ruling party BNP. The factions were fighting for their claim over tenders.

On June 8, 2002, the 99-batch chemical engineering student of Buet was caught in the line of action of fire between the Chhatra Dal groups in the campus and succumbed to her injury.

The incident created a buzz across the country as it set the notorious precedence of murdering a female student in campus violence.

Former Buet students including engineer Habib Ahmed Halim Murad, Moniruzzaman Monir, Shafiul Alam Dollar, Amit Kumar Chakraborty, Rounak Ahsan, Tonmoy Ahmed, Abu Hasan Masud, Abu Sayd Kanak, and Joy Prokash.

