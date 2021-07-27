‘Delhi supports Dhaka for high-tech parks in 12 districts’

Bangladesh is drawing more investments in information and communications technology from its neighbour India as Delhi is now helping Dhaka in setting up high-tech parks in 12 districts, said State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

"We are hopeful about more support in ICT from India in upcoming days," he told the "Fostering Indo-Bangladesh Cooperation in ICT" programme Tuesday that was jointly organised by the Bangladesh High-Tech Park Authority and India's Electronics & Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC).

Referring to the Bangladesh-India Digital Service and Employment Training Centre project, Palak told the virtual programme that around 2,500 individuals would receive training in the next two years under the initiative. The training would include Internet of things, machine learning, robotics, artificial intelligence, extended reality and other advanced topics.

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami told the programme that India's software industry is of international standard. He offered joint ventures in fintech, tourism, blockchain, health and IT sectors.

"We are proud partners of each other. We believe joint efforts in hardware, software and engineering would benefit both of the countries," noted the high commissioner.

At the "B2B Meet" session of the programme, Bangladeshi and Indian IT entrepreneurs talked about their organisations. Tamzid Bin Ahamed, marketing consultant to the Bangladesh High-Tech Park Authority, moderated the session.

Sandeep Narula, chairman of the ESC, expressed his interest in working with Bangladeshi IT entrepreneurs.

"Today's event is a good initiative on cooperation and collaboration," he said, adding, "Bangladesh is doing well in various sectors including textile. If the two neighbours could work together, the value addition to a product would be even more than now."

Wahid Sharif, president of the Bangladesh Association of Call Center and Outsourcing (BACCO), said India is well-known around the world for its IT sector, and the discussion got off to a good start.

Among others, ESC Executive Director Gurmeet Singh, Bangladesh Computer Society President Shahid Ul Munir, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, ICT Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (Basis) President Syed Almas Kabir also addressed the programme.