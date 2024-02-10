Degradation of security context on border ‘concerning’: MSF

Médecins Sans Frontières or Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has said the degradation of the security context on the border is "concerning".

It might not only directly affect communities on the border, but also worsen the mental health of camp residents in Bangladesh who fled past violence and have faced increasing violence within the camps in recent years, MSF said.

"MSF remains committed to providing care to anyone who needs it, based on their medical needs," said Antonino Caradonna, head of mission, MSF Bangladesh in a statement on escalation of tensions in border area between Bangladesh and Myanmar on Saturday.

In recent days this has meant treating more people with violence-related injuries in addition to the usual medical issues we see linked to the living conditions and violence in the Rohingya refugee camps, the statement reads.

It said MSF remains ready to scale up in case of further needs.

Across 10 facilities in Cox's Bazar, MSF teams run a range of services to address some of the vast health needs of the Rohingya refugees living in camps, as well as a growing number of patients from the host community.

Activities include general health care, treatment for chronic diseases, psychosocial support, and women's healthcare.

MSF remains one of the main providers of medical humanitarian assistance to the stateless Rohingya, approximately one million of whom live in the largest refugee camp in the world, in Cox's Bazar.

Years after the initial emergency, people still live in the same overcrowded and basic bamboo shelters, almost entirely dependent on aid and with little hope for the future, according to MSF.

