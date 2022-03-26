Defence ministry observes Independence Day

Defence ministry observes Independence Day

National Martyrs&#039; Memorial/Photo: BSS
National Martyrs' Memorial/Photo: BSS

The Ministry of Defence observed the Independence and National Day 2022 on Saturday in a befitting manner.

The ministry organised various programmes marking the day, said an ISPR press release.

The national flag was hoisted atop the ministry building at sunrise. Later a discussion was organised at the ministry's conference room in which all officials and employees took part.

The discussion was held on the historical leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the country's development on the golden jubilee.

Following the discussion, a special prayer was offered by ministry officials and employees after zuhr prayers at the Gonobhaban Jame Mosque.

Defence Ministry / Independence Day

Comments

