Decision Thursday on workers' transportation during lockdown 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
01 July, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 10:51 am

Photo-Jahidul Islam
Photo-Jahidul Islam

The decision on the transportation of factory workers and employees amid nationwide strict lockdown will be taken after scrutinising Thursday's situation in factory areas.

The Ministry of Labor couldn't take any immediate decision outside the guideline issued by the Cabinet Department, according to the meeting of the crisis management committee of the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Wednesday night.

Senior officials of the ministry, representatives of workers and factory owners were present at the virtual meeting, headed by State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian.

Secretary of the ministry KM Abdus Salam told The Business Standard that the concerned authorities have been instructed to abide by the directives of the government.

He said, "The issue will be handled in coordination with the district administrations. However, it should be taken under consideration that how logical it would be to use too many vehicles."

Mohammad Hatem, first vice president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), told TBS, "We asked for general instructions, although no decision has been made. They, however, assured that the next course of action regarding the issue will be decided based on Thursday."

After attending the meeting, Kamrul Ahsan, a member of the National Workers Federation, said, "There was a plan to arrange transportation for workers during the lockdown last year, but it did not happen. As a result, the workers had to walk long distances to reach their respective factories."

"We assume the situation this time won't be any different," he added.

A nationwide strict lockdown for the next one week has been started today to stem the rising tide of Covid-9 infections. 

All government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices will remain closed during the time. Meanwhile, road, rail and waterways public transports (including domestic flights) and all types of motorised vehicles will be allowed to operate.
 

