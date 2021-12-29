Decision of separate zone for female tourists cancelled

Within ten hours of inaugurating a separate zone for female tourists and children in Cox's Bazar, local administration backtracked on the decision on Wednesday night amid criticism.

"The zone was planned to ensure protection of female tourists and children. However, it got negative feedback from tourists. Showing respect to their opinions, we are cancelling the decision," Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mamunur Rashid said in a press briefing at 9:30pm.

A separate zone was inaugurated in the morning for female tourists and children visiting Cox's Bazar. DC Mamunur Rashid inaugurated the 600-foot-long zone at Laboni Point.

The move comes following the recent gang-rape incident where a woman visiting Cox's Bazar with her husband and 8-month old child, was raped.

The administration surrounded the area adjacent to Jhinuk Market at Laboni Point, to the last end of Urmi Restaurant with red flags to mark the separate zone.

Signboards were hung on both ends of the zone. Beach workers and the police announced the ban of male tourists from entering the zone.

However, tourists and netizens reacted vehemently to the decision soon after the news was published by different media outlets.

