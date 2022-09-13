Decision to purchase EVMs, next Monday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 10:18 pm

Related News

Decision to purchase EVMs, next Monday

To conduct polls using the technology in 150 constituencies for the next national election, the EC needs to purchase 1.5 lakh new EVMs

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 10:18 pm
Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS

The decision on the purchase of new Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the 12th national elections may be finalised in next Monday's Election Commission (EC) meeting, says EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker.

"The 7th meeting of the commission on Tuesday ended without a decision on the matter," the EC secretary told reporters following the meeting at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon area.

A year and a half before the 12th national elections, the constitutional body decided to conduct polls in at least 150 constituencies using EVMs, despite opposition from the Jatiya Party and the BNP.

The commission currently has 1.5 lakh EVMs which it can use to hold elections in a maximum of 70 constituencies. To conduct polls using EVMs in at least 150 seats, it needs to purchase 1.5 lakh new EVMs.

"The meeting discussed the commission's plans to increase the use of EVMs and their effective management to expand the application of technology in the country's electoral system," EC Secretary Humayun Kabir said.

Responding to a query, he said, "Basically, we discussed the price of EVMs at the meeting. A committee was formed to verify market rates of EVMs and the market price will be verified by the committee."

Asked when the committee to verify the price of EVMs was formed, the EC secretary said that was done previously but they could not complete their task. As such, Tuesday's meeting could not come to a purchase decision.

"The commission will review the committee's price estimates and come to a final purchase decision at the meeting scheduled for next Monday."

However, the EC secretary is reluctant to say anything about which country they will procure the EVMs from. 

Regarding the size of the EVM purchase project, he said "We have not decided yet on the issue. After the next meeting of the commission, details will be disclosed."  

 

Top News

Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) / Election Commission (EC) / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First hundred ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps 

6h | Mode
Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

12h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

12h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

1h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

1h | Videos
Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

1h | Videos
Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’