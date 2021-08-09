Decision to allow half of buses will create transport crisis: Owners

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 04:26 pm

Decision to allow half of buses will create transport crisis: Owners

The transport owners' body also thinks passenger pressure due to fewer vehicles may increase the infection rate

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 04:26 pm
File photo of a crowded bus/Courtesy
File photo of a crowded bus/Courtesy

Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association has expressed concern that there will be a transport crisis if half of the buses run on the roads as per the government's instructions.

The transport owners' body also thinks passenger pressure due to fewer vehicles may increase the infection rate.

The organisation, in a press release on Monday, demanded the government's decision to be changed immediately, reports Jago News. 

The Cabinet Division on Sunday issued a circular allowing public transport in all routes to operate from August 11. Public transportations can carry passengers equal to their capacity, but the numbers of vehicles have to be reduced by 50%. 

Therefore, following the instructions of the government, the owners association has decided to return to the previous fare of public transports.
 

