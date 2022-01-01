December sees 418 deaths in road accidents

Some 383 accidents took place on the roads last month leaving 418 people dead and 497 more wounded.

Of the death victims, 63 were females and 49 males, according to a Road Safety Foundation report published Saturday.

Majority of the casualties and accidents occurred in the Dhaka division, finds the report that was prepared based on the news published on seven national dailies, five online news portals, and several electronic media.

It was stated in the report that 167 accidents involve motorcycles, which is 44% of the total crashes.

These accidents claimed 178 lives accounting for 43% of the total casualties.

Dhaka division counted for the highest number of accidents and deaths with 102 road crashes taking place here in December killing 113 people. Also, 18 people were killed in 15 accidents that took place in the capital city.

Sylhet division has the lowest number of accidents among the eight divisions, where 19 people have been killed in 16 accidents.

A number of issues have been held responsible for these accidents, including unfit transport, reckless speed, reckless mentality, incompetence and physical and mental illness of drivers, indefinite wages and working hours, slow-speed vehicles on highways, reckless motorcycling of young men and women, lack of knowledge and obedience to traffic laws, poor traffic management, lack of BRTA capacity and extortion in 10 public transport sectors.