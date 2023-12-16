Dead dolphin washes ashore in Teknaf

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 December, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 06:40 pm

The dead dolphin was found at the Baharchhara jetty in Sabrang union of Teknaf around 11:00am Saturday (16 December). Photo: Nupa Alam/TBS
The dead dolphin was found at the Baharchhara jetty in Sabrang union of Teknaf around 11:00am Saturday (16 December). Photo: Nupa Alam/TBS

A five-feet-long dead dolphin washed ashore at Teknaf beach in Cox's Bazar on Saturday (16 December). 

It was found at the Baharchhara jetty in Sabrang union of Teknaf around 11:00am, Mohammad Salim, member of the Sabrang Union Parishad, told The Business Standard.

"There are bruises and blood spots on the dolphin's body. Fishermen believe it was hit by a ship or beaten after being caught in the net, and later washed ashore," he said.

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Adnan Chowdhury said the fisheries department and the forest department have been entrusted with the task of burying the dolphin.

