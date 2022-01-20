DCs’ stronger role needed for protecting rivers: State Minister

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Thursday (20 January) said the deputy commissioners have been asked to strengthen measures for protecting rivers from pollution, encroachment and restoring navigability.

"The DCs have an important role in maintaining navigability of rivers and free those from illegal occupation and pollution as the deputy commissioners are the chief of the district committee dealing with river protection," he said.

The state minister came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after the end of the 2nd session on the 3rd day of the DCs Conference at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

"Rivers are losing navigability due to illegal sand lifting from the riverbed, which creates obstructions on river routes. The DCs have been asked to strongly monitor it," he said.

Besides, the DC's were asked to strengthen their surveillance to check illegal activities in land ports in the country.

However, the DCs have made some proposals to develop the river ports in Hatiya and Bhola and make those passengers-friendly, he said adding "Already we have taken steps in this regard."

Replying to a question about river accidents, the minister said, "Many major accidents have occurred on river routes recently and some irregularities are there in this sector but it is not possible to change the sector in a day."