DCs, SPs ask EC to reduce polling centres, increase booths

Considering the deployment of sufficient number of law enforcement personnel at poll centres, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) have proposed to increase the number of booths in each centre reducing the number of centres for the national elections.

They made this proposal in the view exchange meeting of all the DCs and SPs of the country with the Election Commission at the Agargaon Election Building on Saturday (8 October).

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal presided over the exchange of views where Home Ministry Senior Secretary Akhter Hossain and Additional IGP Atiqul Islam participated.

After the meeting, CEC Kazi Habibul Awal and the Senior Secretary briefed the journalists.

Akhter Hossain said sufficient number of law enforcement officers cannot be deployed in all polling stations.

"That is why we want to reduce the number of polling centres and increase the number of booths. Now that the communication system has improved. Therefore, it will be possible for the law enforcers to perform electoral duties by visiting the polling stations if they are kept within a reasonable number," he told the media.

The senior secretary mentioned that there were about 40,000 polling centres in the last parliamentary election and added that the number will increase to more than 43,000 in the next election.

"We have asked the commission to direct the district administration, field administration, police administration and public representatives to visit the polling stations. And instead of having unnecessary polling stations in places where voting can be done safely, I have said that a reasonable number of polling stations should be fixed in each union. So that law enforcement personnel can be properly deployed."

He said that there was no reshuffle made in the local administration because of the election.

"We appointed new SPs in 40 districts some time ago. We have asked them to perform their duties impartially," he added.