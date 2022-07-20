DB requests dignitaries to be cautious in taking photos with strangers 

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch (DB) has requested parliamentarians, ministers and social dignitaries to take special precautions in taking pictures with strangers.

DMP Chief (DB) Harun Or Rashid also urged the public not to make financial transactions with frauds only by seeing their photos with prominent people.

He made the remarks on Tuesday (19 July) while briefing on the arrest of a person on the charge of cheating on the identity of the Home Minister's Additional Personal Officer (APO) by the Cyber ​​and Special Crime Department of DMP.

Police arrested Md Raj Bin Rasel Talukder for allegedly duping several people posing as Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal's Additional Personal Officer (APO).

The Detective Branch (DB) arrested him during a raid in Rangpur, said DMP Chief (DB) Harun Or Rashid.

Two mobile phones, two SIMs, 16 visiting cards, and one seal with the home minister's APO identity were seized from the arrestee.

"Md Raj Bin Rasel Talukder made a fake Facebook profile using photos of several ministers, members of parliament and other influential people. He portrayed himself as an important member of the society in Rangpur, who has various contacts and political reach." said the DMP (DB) chief.

"The arrestee embezzled a huge amount of money by lobbying for jobs, recruiting people into the police, providing police clearance among many other offences," he added.

A fraud case was registered at Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station on Monday following a complaint from one of the sufferers of the alleged poser.