DB requests dignitaries to be cautious in taking photos with strangers 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
20 July, 2022, 12:00 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 12:12 am

Related News

DB requests dignitaries to be cautious in taking photos with strangers 

TBS Report 
20 July, 2022, 12:00 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 12:12 am
DB requests dignitaries to be cautious in taking photos with strangers 

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch (DB) has requested parliamentarians, ministers and social dignitaries to take special precautions in taking pictures with strangers. 

DMP Chief (DB) Harun Or Rashid also urged the public not to make financial transactions with frauds only by seeing their photos with prominent people.

He made the remarks on Tuesday (19 July) while briefing on the arrest of a person on the charge of cheating on the identity of the Home Minister's Additional Personal Officer (APO) by the Cyber ​​and Special Crime Department of DMP. 

Police arrested Md Raj Bin Rasel Talukder for allegedly duping several people posing as Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal's Additional Personal Officer (APO).

The Detective Branch (DB) arrested him during a raid in Rangpur, said DMP Chief (DB) Harun Or Rashid.

Two mobile phones, two SIMs, 16 visiting cards, and one seal with the home minister's APO identity were seized from the arrestee.

"Md Raj Bin Rasel Talukder made a fake Facebook profile using photos of several ministers, members of parliament and other influential people. He portrayed himself as an important member of the society in Rangpur, who has various contacts and political reach." said the DMP (DB) chief.

"The arrestee embezzled a huge amount of money by lobbying for jobs, recruiting people into the police, providing police clearance among many other offences," he added.

A fraud case was registered at Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station on Monday following a complaint from one of the sufferers of the alleged poser.

Top News

DB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

13h | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

1d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

1d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of global meditation market?

What is the future of global meditation market?

2h | Videos
Huge break for loan defaulters, why?

Huge break for loan defaulters, why?

2h | Videos
Ghazal legend Bhupinder Singh no more

Ghazal legend Bhupinder Singh no more

3h | Videos
Asia Cup in Sri Lanka uncertain over fuel crisis

Asia Cup in Sri Lanka uncertain over fuel crisis

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership