DB officials to use new jackets with QR codes for drives

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police will embark on operations this month wearing jackets with new designs and modern security features.

The jackets will have a Quick Response (QR) code containing unique confidential numbers in coordination with DB and DMP.

DB officials believe that no one will be able to commit crimes under the guise of DB by copying this jacket.

If anyone suspects that someone is a DB impostor during operation, it can be verified immediately through the QR code.

In a written statement sent to the media on Tuesday (26 July), Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner (DB) Mohammad Harun or Rashid said the current jackets worn by members of their intelligence department are very old.

"As this jacket has been in use for many years, many fraudsters are copying it and using it in various criminal activities to trap innocent people. DB will conduct raids with modern and new jackets to stop such crimes in future," the statement read.