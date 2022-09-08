DB officer withdrawn after shooting with other policeman’s rifle

DB officer withdrawn after shooting with other policeman’s rifle

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 10:37 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Detective Branch of police's Sub-Inspector Mahfuz Kanak, who took another policeman's rifle during a clash with BNP activists and allegedly shot a Jubo Dal leader in Narayanganj, has been withdrawn and attached to the district police line. 

Confirming the matter, an additional superintendent of Narayanganj District Police said there would be an inquiry into a policeman shooting after taking the Chinese rifle of another policeman. 

On 1 September, a clash broke out between police and the party's leaders and activists during a rally brought out on BNP's founding anniversary in Narayanganj. DB official Kanak has been accused of firing directly at them.

A Jubo Dal activist named Shaon Pradhan died during the clash, BNP alleged that Kanak's firing caused the death.

Kanak, working as a sub-inspector of the detective police, was carrying a baton when he went to the spot. 

He picked up a rifle held by another policeman and fired, alleged BNP. 

Meanwhile, Narayanganj Superintendent of Police Golam Mustafa Russell did not respond to the question of whether any investigation has been started in the case of death of Jubo Dal worker, how he was shot and how he died.

