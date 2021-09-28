DB detains Mufti Kazi Ibrahim for interrogation 

Controversial Islamic preacher Mufti Kazi Ibrahim was picked up by Detective Branch (DB) of police from his home in Mohammadpur in the capital early Tuesday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Shafiqul Islam confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

"Mufti Ibrahim has been taken to the DB headquarter for interrogation over his recent speech," the DMP commissioner added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ibrahim had gone live on Facebook claiming plainclothes men were at his door to detain him.

According to a DB source, controversial speeches from Ibrahim are circulating on social media that have sparked debate.

He is being interrogated in DB custody to check and sort out the issues regarding his speeches, reports Jago News.

The Islamic preacher once claimed that women are growing beards as a side effect of Covid-19 vaccines. He also said in his speech that men are developing feminine voices after taking the jabs.

However, Mufti Ibrahim had always been defending himself in front of the media.