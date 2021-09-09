DB arrests CID official for robbery

Detective Branch (DB) Police arrested an official of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday in connection with a robbery that took place on 19 August 2020.

The arrestee, Aksadudzaman, was working as a Sub-Inspector (SI) in CID Metro (East) Division. He has been sacked after being charged with involvement in the nabbing.

DB Police Airport Zonal Team arrested him from Rangpur.

On 19 August last year, an expatriate named Roman was captured near the Kawla area in front of the airport and taken away in a car with luggage.

He was later handcuffed and robbed of cash. Roman himself filed a robbery case with the Airport Police Station in this regard the next day.

Recently, Aksadudzaman accused DB of taking a bribe of Tk 1.42 crore. The incident came to light after a phone conversation between his wife Tahmina Akhtar and DB's Assistant Deputy Commissioner Kaisar Rizvi Quraishi was leaked.

In the phone call, Tahmina requested the DB official to return the money snatched from Roman.

The DB official said that the money was taken by "Sirs" and asked Tahmina to speak in the office in person.

He, however, promised to return some money.

ADC Kaiser Rizvi Quraishi denied the allegations and claimed that the phone conversation was tempered and fabricated in nature.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Media wing in a notice said an official press conference on the arrest will take place this afternoon.