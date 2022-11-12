A day filled with enjoyment for underprivileged children

Bangladesh

“Boo Boo World” arranges the special arrangement for them, marking its fourth anniversary

Some underprivileged children were recently taken out for a day filled with fun, games and entertainment to Boo Boo World, an amusement park for children in Chattogram city.   

As a part of the social happiness programme, the amusement park gifted the students of Jaago Foundation School with a dreamt colourful day, on the occasion of its fourth founding anniversary.

Boo Boo World closed its all commercial activities on that day (9 November) for these underprivileged children, with the slogan "Jaago Shishu Jagao Pran, Hasi Anande Hao Amlan".

Founder and executive director of Jaago Foundation Korvi Rakshand, Managing Editor of Dainik Azadi Wahid Maleque, Owner of Boo Boo World and President of Chowdhury Properties Development Limited (CPDL) Engineer Iftekhar Hossain were also present in the event.

Children enjoyed the Boo Boo World rides on lively days and had lunch with the guests.

Korvi Raksand, founder and executive director of Jaago Foundation, thanked the Boo Boo World authorities for this special event to entertain the underprivileged children of the society.

"I hope these children cross all barriers and return to the mainstream like other children in the society and contribute to the various needs of the country," he added.

Meanwhile, the amusement park authorities announced the expansion of services in the right combination of mental and physical development of children.

 

